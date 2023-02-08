KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Feb 8, 2023 / 11:57 AM CST
Updated: Feb 8, 2023 / 11:57 AM CST
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La.
The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
