All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 6, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at Glenwood Hospital in West Monroe, La. regarding a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

According to police, the victim and his girlfriend of 13 years, Jalysa Franklin, allegedly had a domestic dispute at a residence that became physical in the presence of a two-year-old child. During the argument, Franklin allegedly got into a vehicle and hit the victim.

Once the argument was inside the residence, Franklin allegedly pulled her gun out. In an effort of defending himself, the victim allegedly cut Franklin with a knife. Franklin then shot the victim with the gun.

The victim and Franklin are being treated at Glenwood Hospital. Franklin was eventually arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse, Child Endangerment, and Attempted Second-Degree Murder.