WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, Jan 4, 2024, a West Monroe woman was arrested after a shooting took place on Thomas Road during a domestic disturbance involving a man and woman.

Authorities were dispatched to a home, and suspect, Savannah Hill, left the scene with deputies locating her at Thomas Road. Deputies then left the scene and found the victim back home, stating he was allegedly shot at by his girlfriend of two years and attempted to leave the scene during the incident.

According to authorities, the couple then got into an argument with Hill allegedly stating she was going to harm herself. As the victim attempted to leave the scene, he allegedly saw Hill with a teal-colored semi-auto 9mm pistol pointed at her head.

The victim then got into his vehicle to leave the scene, when Hill sprinted toward his truck and allegedly fired rounds, striking the vehicle above the gas tank on the driver side.

The round caused damage to the vehicle. In a post-Miranda interview, Hill allegedly admitted to firing the pistol at the victim, as he attempted to leave the scene.

Hill was then arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault.