All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the span of several months, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics investigation involving Shonda R. Modicue. During the investigation, authorities learned that the Modicue was allegedly part of a drug trafficking organization, distributing illegally pressed prescription pills throughout Ouachita Parish.

According to authorities, agents conducted several controlled purchases of pressed prescription pills from members of the organization. As a result of the investigation, authorities obtained multiple search warrants and arrest warrants for Modicue.

On August 22, 2023, officials executed a search warrant at a residence on Prune Street and located a Ruger LCP .380 handgun, various different pill bottles, approximately 44 Hydrocodone pills, Oxycodone pills, a digital scale, multiple boxes of sandwich bags, and approximately 21 Ecstasy pills.

During the search warrant, Modicue allegedly admitted to possessing the narcotics and firearm located inside the residence. Agents went on to learn that Modicue’s residence was allegedly used by the drug trafficking organization to store narcotics prior to being sold.

Agents also learned that the residence was used to receive shipments of narcotics. According to the agents, the Oxycodone pills allegedly distributed by the organization possessed Fentanyl.

Modicue was arrested and charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Attempt and Conspiracy.