MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 6, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation involving prostitution in Ouachita Parish. During the investigation, undercover deputies located a phone number on a known prostitution website.

According to the affidavit, undercover authorities went on to call the number and made contact with 39-year-old Jasmine K. Medeiros, who allegedly agreed to have sexual intercourse in exchange for money.

Medeiros also allegedly advised undercover deputies to meet her on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Medeiros and she admitted to texting deputies and that the advertisement on the website was hers.

Medeiros was arrested and charged with Prostitution.