WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, West Monroe, La. has placed third in the USA Today’s 10Best Southern Small-Town awards.

West Monroe was one of 20 towns to be selected for the Best Southern Small Towns Category. Voting took place on January 23, 2023, and closed on February 20, 2023.

The voters were encouraged to share the contest and vote daily for their choice of nominee. The nominees were chosen by a panel of experts which included editors from USA Today.

“We want to thank the community for voting for West Monroe. We are honored to place top three in the contest and excited about this opportunity to showcase our area to potential visitors who are interested in traveling to small towns with an abundance of activities,” said Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO.