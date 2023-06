OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce congratulated the Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent, Dr. Don Coker, on his retirement. Along with wishing him a happy retirement, the chamber also thanked him for his leadership and many years of service.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce

Above are photos of Dr. Coker being awarded a plaque and being recognized for his work over the years.