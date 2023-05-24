MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber joined the Clean BIZ Partnership, the new program Keep Louisiana Beautiful asks local businesses to share in the responsibility of managing the state littering problem in order to reduce and prevent littering.

The City of West Monroe is excited to partner with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce to support the launch of the Clean Biz Program in West Monroe. Our business community plays a vital role in the economic health of our community, which includes its appearance. The Clean Biz Program ties perfectly with the City of West Monroe’s public pride campaign Take West Monroe to the Next Level. We look forward to working with the Chamber of Commerce and Keep Louisiana Beautiful to get our businesses on board West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell

Keep Louisiana Beautiful, in cooperation with the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, encourages chambers of commerce across Louisiana to join the Clean BIZ Partnership and find local companies to take part as Clean BIZ Partners. According to officials, KLB is giving participating Chambers and enrolled businesses materials, recognition, and branded marketing toolkits to display in their places of business. The program is created to address a recommendation made by the Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force created by Governor Edwards and chaired by Lt. Governor Nungesser.