WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 16, 2023, at 6 P.M, the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce has announced a special performance of The Christmas that Almost Wasn’t Dinner theatre. This event will take place at Kayla’s Kitchen in Downtown West Monroe, La.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce

This event is open to the public. Tickets are $50 each, and you can purchase them by calling the Chamber at 318-325-1961 or visiting the Chamber website at westmonroechamber.org. All proceeds benefit the Adopt-A-School program which partners the Chamber and area businesses with Ouachita Parish Schools to ensure student success.