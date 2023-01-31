WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This Valentine’s Day, the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce encourages you to treat the person you love and love locally.

Participants can reserve a great gift for the special person in their life that includes fantastic products from the community shops. Each surprise gift bag will include self-care items, sweets, a little bling, and other goodies will be included. The retail value of each of the surprise items, each of which will be $100.

There will be a limited quantity and all donations go to the Adopt-A-School program, which supports the schools in Ouachita Parish. You can pre-order your gift bags for pick up on February 13, 2023, or February 14, 2023.

All orders can be picked up from the Chamber Office by contacting the office at 318-325-1961 or registering online at https://business.westmonroechamber.org/events/register/7126.