WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce has announced the ribbon cutting for Freeze Dried Bayou Bites. The ceremony will take place on April 11, 2023, at 10 AM.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce

Freeze Dried Bayou Bites offers customers sweet treats such as freeze dried candy, fruit, and other custom candy. Local residents can join the chamber at the ribbon cutting at 5500 Cypress Street, Suite 1, in West Monroe.