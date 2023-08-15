All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2023, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle allegedly traveling 17 miles over the speed limit and initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 20 eastbound. During the traffic stop, officers detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and identified the driver as 19-year-old Ricky Bernard Johnson Jr.

According to police, they collected over half of a pound of marijuana, a Glock 19X, and $1,350 in cash after searching the vehicle. While police searched the vehicle, the passenger in the vehicle, Jared Z. Lewis, allegedly fled the scene. Police eventually made contact with Lewis and he was charged with Resisting an Officer, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Johnson was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.