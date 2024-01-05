WEST, MONROE La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, Jan 15, 2024, the All-Out Sports Camp will be held at the West Monroe Sports & Events Center facility.

The camp is open for kids between the ages of 8-14. It’s a fun opportunity for kids to get out, be active, and make new friends. The cost for attendees is $40 per participant, and $20 per each additional sibling.

Participants can be dropped off beginning at 7:30 a.m., and be picked up any time until 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call 318-397-3232 and to register use the link https://portal.sportskey.com/venues/west-monroe-sports-events/events/0BL6GJ