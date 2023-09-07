WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to officials, the opening of the West Monroe Sports and Events Center has been delayed until December 2023. Mayor Staci Mitchell informed the West Monroe Board of Aldermen that the Sports and Events Center’s original opening this month would need to be postponed.

According to the Ouachita Citizen, West Monroe Attorney Doug Caldwell informed aldermen that the center’s contractor, Lincoln Builders of Ruston, needs additional time to add striping for the pickleball courts, improve heating and cooling equipment, and finish stairways among other small changes.

Reports confirmed that Alderment signed off on a change order which adds 67 days and approximately $6,110 to the project.