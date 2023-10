WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, the West Monroe will host a reopening event for the West Monroe Recycling Center at 9 AM.

The Recycling Center will celebrate its five-year anniversary and work with the Recycling Partnership. This is an open event to the public and light refreshments will be provided by Malmay and Associates.

For more information, you can contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at 318 396-2600 or email at mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.