WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the West Monroe Recycling Center will host Kid’s Recycling Day on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Recycling Center

The event will be located at the West Monroe Recycling Center and filled with engaging activities and fun arts and crafts projects.