WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the West Monroe Recycling Center celebrated it’s 5-year-anniversary with a ribbon cutting. Since the company opened in 2018, it has recycled more than 1.3 million pounds of materials.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Recycling Center

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Recycling Center

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Recycling Center

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Recycling Center

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Recycling Center

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Recycling Center

The recycling center is also celebrating new improvements such as a glass grinder made possible by Drax and new equipment and building facelift made possible by The Recycling Partnership.