All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been accused of causing a car accident while driving intoxicated.

At 2:50 PM on February 23, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department was called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cypress Street and Mill Street. According to officers, they made contact with 47-year-old Anthony Battle at the scene and allegedly detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

During their investigation, police discovered that Battle was traveling south on Cypress Street and allegedly failed to yield to another vehicle, causing the crash. After Battle was advised of his Miranda Rights, he allegedly mentioned that he consumed alcohol prior to the crash.

Authorities went on to search Battle and located a bag containing marijuana. He was arrested and charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.