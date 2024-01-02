WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is asking for help identifying the two females pictured below in this surveillance video regarding shoplifting from a local business inside the city limits of West Monroe, Louisiana.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe Police Department

If you have any information on their identify, please contact Detective James Baker at (318) 397-3222 or by email at jbaker@westmonroe.la.gov. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers North Delta at (318) 388-CASH (2274) or by going online at crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.