WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, numerous complaints were sent to the West Monroe Police Department about multiple vehicle burglaries at Kiroli Park and Mulhearn’s Funeral Home during a funeral. The West Monroe Police Department quickly discovered that the victim’s bank cards were used at a local store to purchase gift cards. The communications division of the West Monroe Police Department assisted in identifying the suspect’s vehicle.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe Police Department

With assistance from the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, the West Monroe Police Department Detective Division located and identified the suspects. 22-year-old Antwalaja Williams and 36-year-old Chearka Thomas were arrested by the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office for similar charges in their parish.

Williams and Thomas will be booked on warrants for four counts of burglary, three counts of theft, and one count of criminal conspiracy at Ouachita Correctional Center at a later date. Property stolen from the victims was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.