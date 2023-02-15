WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Buying items off Facebook and the internet is popular, but when doing so, you want to make sure you’re meeting up in a safe place. That’s why West Monroe Police offers a designated parking spot for this reason.

Mike Karstendiek, Public Information Officer for West Monroe Police, told NBC 10 about the designated spot. “West Monroe Police Department has a designated spot in a parking lot specifically for exchanges for people that are buying things online or through the Facebook marketplace. If you’re not available to come through the parking lot, you can always come in our lobby which is open 24/7, and both areas are constantly monitored under surveillance.”

Karstendiek told us about the importance of meeting in a public place. “ultimately, you just want to be sure you’re safe, and if you were to buy something on Facebook or any other place online through another individual if somebody doesn’t want to meet you at the police department that should throw up a red flag for you.”

Karstendiek explained what you should look for in a meeting place if you cannot go to the designated spot West Monroe Police offers. “I would encourage you to find a well-lit place where there’s a lot of people, a lot of traffic, and a place that you’re familiar with, like a grocery store, a mall parking lot, or something similar. Somewhere that’s, that’s well lit. You might not want to go to the mall parking lot at, you know, 11 p.m. to exchange something with somebody you’ve never met before. I encourage people to follow their gut instinct and use common sense.”

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office also offers a designated place for internet exchanges. Other area law enforcement says that although they do not have a designated spot for this, their parking lots are open and under surveillance.