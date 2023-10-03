WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 2, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department Criminal Investigations Division received a tip from the Navy’s NCIS Unit in regards to a West Monroe resident, Kyle Wilks, who is enrolled in the Navy’s Delayed Entry Program. The NCIS unit was informed that Wilks was possibly planning to commit a violent mass casualty act. NCIS couldn’t continue their investigation on Wilks because he was in the Delayed Entry Program, so they forwarded the case to the West Monroe Police Department.

Earlier today, members of the West Monroe Police Department, the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations executed a search warrant at the home of Kyle Wilks. Numerous items were seized from Wilks at the residence. Wilks was apprehended without incident and transported to the police department for questioning.

He was implicated in multiple offenses based on the information obtained during his interview. Wilks was charged with one count of Terrorizing and was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center where he is currently being held without bond. As the investigation continues, there may be additional charges.