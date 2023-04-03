All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 1, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the ramp of Interstate 20 at Thomas Road. Officers went on to make contact with 26-year-old Jeremy McNair and observed a bag containing marijuana in plain view.

According to the affidavit, officials received verbal consent to search the vehicle and McNair. During the search, officers reportedly found 198 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of ecstasy, and a North American Arms 22 revolver.

McNair was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. His bond was set at $35,000.