WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 17, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department will conduct an Impaired Driving/ Occupant from 6:00 PM until midnight, on a roadway within the city limits of West Monroe. There will be several law enforcement agencies at the checkpoint.

The purpose of checkpoints is to increase awareness while minimizing the inconvenience to the motoring public. Also, certified child safety seat officers will be present at the checkpoint to guarantee correct car seat installation. The West Monroe Police Department will be equipped with technicians from the department.