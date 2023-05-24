WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, May 26, 2023, the West Moroe Police Department will partner with the Louisiana State Police to conduct an impaired driving and occupant protection checkpoint from 6 PM until midnight on the roadway within the City limits of West Monroe, La.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase awareness while minimizing the inconvenience to the motoring public. There will also be certified child safety seat officers who can ensure the proper installation of car seats. The West Monroe Police Department has technicians available and the service is free to the public.