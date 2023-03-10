WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department has named Major David L. May the Interim Police Chief. Major May will continue to serve in this role until Mayor Staci Mitchell and the West Monroe Board of Aldermen appoint a new police chief.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe Police Department

In 1986, Major May embarked on his career serving the public in the Emergency Medical Services field. During his time in the medical field, he began serving in a dual capacity in law enforcement as a Reserve Officer for the West Monroe Police Department.

In 1992, Major May fully transitioned to a full-time role with the West Monroe Police Department. Since 2013, he has served as the West Monroe Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Major.