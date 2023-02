WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for new police officers. Applicants can turn in their resumes at 2301 North 7th Street in West Monroe, La.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Police Department

According to officials, there is a $5,000 hiring bonus and the application deadline is March 1, 2023. For more information, call 318-397-6745.