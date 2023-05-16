WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is honoring its fallen officers and local law enforcement for their commitment to protecting and serving our community.

The WMPD is encouraging citizens to come out and participate in their National Police Week Message Walk and write an encouraging message for our officers.

“We do live in a special place where we receive recognition, and people understand the challenges we face today,” West Monroe Police Chief Jason Pleasant said. “And this is the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to the fallen officers, especially the ones in our parish that have paid the ultimate price to protect the public.”

The message walk is placed right outside the police department building with a bucket of chalk.

Residents have until the end of the week to come out and write words of encouragement.