WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 12, 2023, a West Monroe agent assigned to Metro Narcotics arrested Monterrio Demarquiez Green, a 30-year-old Black male, and Odyssey Valour Straughter, Jr., a 21-year-old Black male.

Green’s home is located on Contempo Avenue inside the city limits of West Monroe. The agent was following up on information received about controlled dangerous drugs being distributed from residence.

A strong odor of marijuana was evident inside the apartment when the Metro Narcotics Unit approached to investigate. Green and Slaughter were advised of their Miranda rights. Both suspects cooperated during the investigation. Metro Narcotics seized the following items:

Over fourteen grams of marijuana throughout the apartment

THC Vape Cartridges

Packaged marijuana.

Scales

Vacuum sealed bags

A large amount of THC individual 3.5 grams of flavored marijuana packages from California on Straughter’s person.

Loaded Draco AK-47 pistol and Glock 19 pistol Straughter admitted to bringing to the apartment

A safe containing the following:

o a large amount of THC individual 3.5 grams of flavored marijuana packages from California

o Ammunition

o Assorted pistol magazines

o Glock 23 pistol

o Glock 27 pistol

o Glock 42 pistol

Loaded Glock 42 magazine

Loaded drum style magazine for a Glock 23/27 in Green’s bedroom

Green was booked on charges of Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Distribution with Intent to Manufacturing of CDS I, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Slaughter was booked on charges of Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Distribution with Intent to Manufacturing CDS I, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. No bond has been set for either suspect.