CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In February 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit launched an investigation into an adult subject, 31-year-old Joe Simmons. The adult subject allegedly contacted a minor online using social media.

For the past several months, Simmons has been engaging in inappropriate conversations where he expressed his desire to be with the minor. Simmons wrote multiple love poems and transmitted sexually explicit images of himself to the minor.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Once Simmons was identified, an arrest warrant was obtained, and it was uncovered that he lived at an apartment complex in West Monroe. Contact was made with the West Monroe Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, who were able to locate the suspect and execute the arrest, along with a search warrant at the residence.

This matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 336-5231 or Detective Justin Cummings at the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 397-6744. Online tips can also be submitted using the CPSO mobile app.