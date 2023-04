WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department wished a happy retirement to Chief Jeff Terrell. Chief Terrell will retire with a total of 33 years of service.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe Police Department

The KTVE/KARD family congratulates Chief Terrell on his retirement and thanks him for his service. The West Monroe Police Department is still working to appoint a new chief.