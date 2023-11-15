WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 15, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department announced that the department was awarded a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to enforce traffic safety laws. The grant provides overtime funding to enforce DWI, Occupant Protection, and Speed Related laws.

According to officials, enforcement and awareness are achieved through saturation patrols and checkpoints. For more information about the grant, be sure to view the table below.

Category Grant Amount Impaired Driving $94,850 Occupant Protection $49,875 Speeding $8,015

Officials also announced that there will be a National Click It or Ticket Thanksgiving campaign taking place from November 18, 2023, to November 25, 2023. West Monroe Police will conduct a Sobriety/Occupant Protection Checkpoint with Louisiana State Police on November 18, 2023, from 6:30 PM until midnight on a roadway inside the city limits of West Monroe, La.