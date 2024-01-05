WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 5, 2024, the West Monroe Police Department announced that the department will be launching its “Are You Ok?” program. Officials confirmed that the program will be available to those who reside in the city limits of West Monroe and live alone and don’t have anyone to check on them.

The program will provide a daily phone call to check on them and offer a sense of reassurance and security.

How does the program work?

An automated phone call is made every morning. If the call is answered, the citizen is logged as “ok.” However, if the call is not answered after three attempts, an officer will be dispatched to the residence. If the officer arrives and the citizen does not answer the door, the officer will enter the premises to physically check on the client. For this reason, all participants must personally sign the enrollment application, giving law enforcement permission to enter their homes. After enrollment, an officer from the Community Police Division will come to the residence to meet the participant. West Monroe Police Department

Who can sign up for the program?

ARE YOU OK? is available to seniors or disabled citizens who live inside the city limits of West Monroe. Since the participating citizen must personally sign the application, family members are not able to enroll their loved ones. But, concerned family members should visit with and encourage them to register. West Monroe Police Department

How much does it cost to get into the program?

ARE YOU OK is free. No charge to sign up, and no charge to participate. This is simply a way of making sure our senior West Monroe City residents have someone to check on them. West Monroe Police Department

To sign up for the program, visit cityofwestmonroe.com in the Police Department section. For more information, call (318) 396-2722.