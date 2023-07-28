WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the West Monroe Police Department have announced several promotions within the department. For a list of those promotions, be sure to view the table below:
|Name of Official
|New Position
|Years of Exp.
|Bio
|Aubrey Rawls
|Major over Administration
|26
|Rawls served in various roles including Patrol, SWAT (sniper, and K-9.
|Jason Kukal
|Major over Investigations
|25
|Kukal has served in roles in Patrol, SWAT, Street Crimes, and Metro Narcotics.
|Craig Ellis
|Captain in the Patrol Division
|21
|Ellis served four years with the Natchitoches Police Department. During his time with West Monroe Police, he served in roles including Patrol, Detective Division – Street Crimes Unit, and K-9.
|Vernon Pettengill
|Captain in the Patrol Division
|21
|Pettengill also supervises the West Monroe Police Crime Scene Unit.
|Justin Hattaway
|Sergeant in the Patrol Division
|19
|Hattaway started his career as a Corrections Officer and has served as a Detective.
|Christopher Place
|Sergeant in the Patrol Division
|15
|Place serves on SWAT and is one of the Firearm Instructors for the department.
|Colby Spillers
|Sergeant in the Patrol Division
|15
|Spillers has served in the Patrol Division and as a Field Training Officer.