Name of Official New Position Years of Exp. Bio

Aubrey Rawls Major over Administration 26 Rawls served in various roles including Patrol, SWAT (sniper, and K-9.

Jason Kukal Major over Investigations 25 Kukal has served in roles in Patrol, SWAT, Street Crimes, and Metro Narcotics.

Craig Ellis Captain in the Patrol Division 21 Ellis served four years with the Natchitoches Police Department. During his time with West Monroe Police, he served in roles including Patrol, Detective Division – Street Crimes Unit, and K-9.

Vernon Pettengill Captain in the Patrol Division 21 Pettengill also supervises the West Monroe Police Crime Scene Unit.

Justin Hattaway Sergeant in the Patrol Division 19 Hattaway started his career as a Corrections Officer and has served as a Detective.

Christopher Place Sergeant in the Patrol Division 15 Place serves on SWAT and is one of the Firearm Instructors for the department.