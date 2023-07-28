WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the West Monroe Police Department have announced several promotions within the department. For a list of those promotions, be sure to view the table below:

Name of OfficialNew PositionYears of Exp.Bio
Aubrey RawlsMajor over Administration26Rawls served in various roles including Patrol, SWAT (sniper, and K-9.
Jason KukalMajor over Investigations25Kukal has served in roles in Patrol, SWAT, Street Crimes, and Metro Narcotics.
Craig EllisCaptain in the Patrol Division21Ellis served four years with the Natchitoches Police Department. During his time with West Monroe Police, he served in roles including Patrol, Detective Division – Street Crimes Unit, and K-9.
Vernon PettengillCaptain in the Patrol Division21Pettengill also supervises the West Monroe Police Crime Scene Unit.
Justin HattawaySergeant in the Patrol Division19Hattaway started his career as a Corrections Officer and has served as a Detective.
Christopher PlaceSergeant in the Patrol Division15Place serves on SWAT and is one of the Firearm Instructors for the department.
Colby SpillersSergeant in the Patrol Division15Spillers has served in the Patrol Division and as a Field Training Officer.