WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, officers of the West Monroe Police Department will increase saturation patrols focusing on impaired driving throughout the Labor Day weekend, while also enforcing occupant protection laws. On September 2, 2023, West Monroe Police will partner with Louisiana State Police to conduct an Impaired Driving/Occupant Protection checkpoint from 6 PM to midnight.

According to authorities, the checkpoint will also have certified child safety seat officers who can ensure the property installation of car seats.