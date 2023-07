WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, July 21, 2023, West Monroe Parks and Recreation will host a play day for ages 12 to 21. The event will start from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

Photo Courtesy of West Monroe Parks and Recreation

This event will take place at the Rec at Seventh Square. You can also join the West Monroe Police Department for a free morning full of pickleball, ladder ball, ping pong, and much more fun activities.