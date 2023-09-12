All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 11, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to O’Reilly Auto Parts on Thomas Road in West Monroe, La. in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with an employee who advised that he works for the loss prevention department of the store and discovered that another employee, 26-year-old Mykeisha M. Ball, allegedly made false invoices and put the returns on a debit card.

According to deputies, they made contact with Ball and she allegedly admitted to making approximately 13 transactions from August 27, 2023, until September 9, 2023, totaling $4,192. Ball allegedly advised deputies that she was shown how to make transactions by another employee and did not know why she did it.

Ball was arrested and charged with Felony Theft.