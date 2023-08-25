WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From Friday, August 25, 2023, to Sunday, August 27, 2023, the City of West Monroe will have cooling stations. The cooling stations will be at the following locations:

The Rec at Seventh Square : 1802 N. 7th Street, West Monroe, La.

: 1802 N. 7th Street, West Monroe, La. West Monroe Community Center: 400 S. 5th Street, West Monroe, La.

The cooling stations will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM, and on Sunday from Noon to 8 PM. Officials confirmed that water will be provided and all bags are subject to be searched.

For more information, call 318-396-2600.