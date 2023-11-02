WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 2, 2023, the City of West Monroe announced updates that will take place at Hasley Cemetery which is located at 1500 Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. According to West Monroe officials, they launched a digital gravesite locator.

The locator allows the public to view which gravesites are occupied or reserved as well as those that are still available for purchase. The public can access the locater at www.cityofwestmonroe.com/hasley.

The City of West Monroe Board of Aldermen recently voted to increase the cost of gravesite fees at Hasley Cemetery. Starting on January 1, 2024, single gravesite fees will be approximately $1,000 each.