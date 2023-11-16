WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 15, 2023, officials of the City of West Monroe and the Kiroli Foundation announced Christmas at Kiroli events that will take place this holiday season.

For a list of the events, be sure to view the table below.

DateEventNotes
November 20, 2023Christmas at Kiroli Holiday
Kick-Off Celebration		Activities begin at 3 PM. Free admission to Kiroli Park on this one day,
beginning at 3 PM.
November 20, 2023Kiroli Park Lodge Ribbon CuttingThe ribbon-cutting begins at 3:30 PM. Light refreshments and musical entertainment will be from 3 PM to 4:30 PM.
November 20, 2023Christmas Lights at Kiroli ParkThe event will take place at 5:30 PM at the Kiroli Park Bandstand, immediately followed by a free concert featuring the ULM Brass Band.
November 24, 2023Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Display at Kiroli ParkThe display will be from 6 PM to 9 PM every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The cost is $10 per vehicle or $20 for a commercial vehicle. Season passes can be purchased for $30. Tickets are available for purchase at www.christmaskiroli.com.
December 10, 2023Santa in the ParkThe event will take place from 1 PM to 4 PM and features visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, arts and crafts activities, fun events for children, and food trucks. The event will be sponsored by Louisiana Pain Care.
December 14, 2023 – December 25, 2023Christmas at KiroliThe event will take place on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays

For more information, call 318-396-4016.