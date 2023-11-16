WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 15, 2023, officials of the City of West Monroe and the Kiroli Foundation announced Christmas at Kiroli events that will take place this holiday season.

For a list of the events, be sure to view the table below.

Date Event Notes November 20, 2023 Christmas at Kiroli Holiday

Kick-Off Celebration Activities begin at 3 PM. Free admission to Kiroli Park on this one day,

beginning at 3 PM. November 20, 2023 Kiroli Park Lodge Ribbon Cutting The ribbon-cutting begins at 3:30 PM. Light refreshments and musical entertainment will be from 3 PM to 4:30 PM. November 20, 2023 Christmas Lights at Kiroli Park The event will take place at 5:30 PM at the Kiroli Park Bandstand, immediately followed by a free concert featuring the ULM Brass Band. November 24, 2023 Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Display at Kiroli Park The display will be from 6 PM to 9 PM every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The cost is $10 per vehicle or $20 for a commercial vehicle. Season passes can be purchased for $30. Tickets are available for purchase at www.christmaskiroli.com. December 10, 2023 Santa in the Park The event will take place from 1 PM to 4 PM and features visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, arts and crafts activities, fun events for children, and food trucks. The event will be sponsored by Louisiana Pain Care. December 14, 2023 – December 25, 2023 Christmas at Kiroli The event will take place on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays

For more information, call 318-396-4016.