WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 15, 2023, officials of the City of West Monroe and the Kiroli Foundation announced Christmas at Kiroli events that will take place this holiday season.
For a list of the events, be sure to view the table below.
|Date
|Event
|Notes
|November 20, 2023
|Christmas at Kiroli Holiday
Kick-Off Celebration
|Activities begin at 3 PM. Free admission to Kiroli Park on this one day,
beginning at 3 PM.
|November 20, 2023
|Kiroli Park Lodge Ribbon Cutting
|The ribbon-cutting begins at 3:30 PM. Light refreshments and musical entertainment will be from 3 PM to 4:30 PM.
|November 20, 2023
|Christmas Lights at Kiroli Park
|The event will take place at 5:30 PM at the Kiroli Park Bandstand, immediately followed by a free concert featuring the ULM Brass Band.
|November 24, 2023
|Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Display at Kiroli Park
|The display will be from 6 PM to 9 PM every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The cost is $10 per vehicle or $20 for a commercial vehicle. Season passes can be purchased for $30. Tickets are available for purchase at www.christmaskiroli.com.
|December 10, 2023
|Santa in the Park
|The event will take place from 1 PM to 4 PM and features visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, arts and crafts activities, fun events for children, and food trucks. The event will be sponsored by Louisiana Pain Care.
|December 14, 2023 – December 25, 2023
|Christmas at Kiroli
|The event will take place on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays
For more information, call 318-396-4016.