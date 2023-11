WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2023, the City of West Monroe celebrated its Public Works Director Ronnie Turner on his upcoming retirement from the city after 35 years of service. West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell presented Ronnie with a special plaque and gift from city employees and department heads as a token of their appreciation for his years of dedicated service.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

KTVE/KARD would like to thank Ronnie for his hard work and wish him a happy retirement.