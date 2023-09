WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell announced that she sky-dived at the US Army Recruiting Battalion in Baton Rouge, La.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell

According to Mayor Mitchell, the event was an experience of a lifetime and she’s ready to do it again.