WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell invites members of the community to Parklet Day on May 5, 2023. The event will take place from 11:30 AM until 1 PM in the parking lot of City Hall.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Parklet Day is an opportunity for residents to visit with the mayor in a casual and informal setting. Visitors can ask questions and learn more about various projects taking place in the community.

Contact the Mayor’s Office for more information at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.