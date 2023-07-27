WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–According to officials, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell was recently elected as the Louisiana Municipal Association’s District C Vice President.

I am honored to represent the 31 LMA District C municipalities which includes the 10 parishes in Northeast Louisiana from West Carroll to Tensas. Northeast Louisiana has needs that are different from other areas of the state, and I will make sure our region is heard. As we continue to work together as a region, we will see growth and success.

Mayor Staci Mitchell