WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will grant Louisiana $4,979,199.00 from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for solid waste infrastructure, confirming that the City of West Monroe will receive approximately $997,190 to expand covered space and storage for receiving, processing, and storing recyclables, and provide equipment to enable the city to accept and process additional waste. West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell further explained the reason for the grant and how it will assist the city.

Some of the goals of this project are to increase the amount of materials being diverted from landfills, provide greater accessibility to properly dispose of waste while preventing illegal dumping and cleaning up the west side of Ouachita Parish. Staci Mitchell, Mayor of West Monroe