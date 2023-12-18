WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 28, 2019, special agents of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received two cyber tip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children containing information regarding the possible possession, manufacture, and distribution of child pornography. During the investigation, authorities found images that involved child pornography.

According to court documents, agents executed a search warrant and located approximately 15 images of child pornography on a laptop that belonged to Timothy Wade Adams. On August 28, 2019, Adams was arrested and charged with 15 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the age of 13.

On December 4, 2023, Adams was sentenced to serve five years of hard labor in prison, without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.