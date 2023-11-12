DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 11, 2023, shortly before 5:00 PM, Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 15 at Kyle Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Errick Lawson II.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Lawson II, was traveling north on LA Hwy 15. At the same time, a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was traveling south on LA Hwy 15. For reasons still under investigation, the Camaro crossed the centerline and struck the CMV.

As a result of this crash, Lawson II suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Union Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the CMV suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.