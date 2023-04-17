Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

UPDATE (04/17/2023): On April 9, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a local hospital in reference to a 16-year-old female juvenile victim who had been assaulted. According to the affidavit, deputies observed bruises and a knot on the victim’s forehead.

Ambulance personnel advised authorities that they observed needle marks on the victim’s arms. According to deputies, the victim attempted to leave Joseph Bevers’ residence until he allegedly assaulted the victim. On April 11, 2023, the victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and officials learned that the victim’s grandmother took her to Bevers’ home on April 6, 2023.

According to reports, Bevers knew that the victim was coming to his residence because the victim is a frequent visitor. Once the victim entered the home, she observed Bevers sitting on his bed, placing a needle in his arm. Authorities also learned that Bevers allegedly injected the victim with methamphetamine in her back, arms, and hands several times.

Bevers allegedly did not allow the victim to call someone on her phone; however, he gave her the option to use his computer. According to reports, Bevers strangled the victim and tied her to the bed with a rope. Authorities learned that Bevers allegedly has sexual photographs and videos of the victim and other underaged female victims in his cell phone.

The victim managed to escape the residence and found someone to help her. According to deputies, they learned that the victim and Bevers have been in a relationship for over a year.

Officials obtained a search warrant for Bevers’ home on April 10, 2023. During the search, officials located a desktop computer, Macbook, several cell phones, and a box that contained two thumb drives and a hard drive from a computer.

On April 14, 2023, investigators obtained a search warrant for all electronic devices that were seized in Bevers’ home. According to the affidavit, officials observed approximately 170 images of pornography involving infants and underage males and females. Deputies also located videos of a dog and a cat performing sexual acts on a human female.

Bevers was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal, False Imprisonment, Second-Degree Rape, Cruelty to Juveniles, and 169 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

According to officials, the case is still open and under investigation. Officials also confirmed that additional charges are a possibility.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of April 16, 2023, a 40-year-old West Monroe man, Joseph Bevers, was taken into custody by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and charged with over 160 counts of Child Pornography Involving a Juvenile.

