All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 11, 2023, West Monroe Police were called to a shooting on Jonesboro Road. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim and learned that the victim was traveling on North 7th Street when he stopped at a traffic light near Stella Street.

According to the affidavit, a vehicle stopped behind him at the traffic light and began blowing the horn until he turned onto Stella Street. Officers then learned that the suspect’s vehicle sped up beside the victim and allegedly swerved into the victim’s lane multiple times.

The victim stopped on Natchitoches Street so the suspect would leave him alone; however, the suspect allegedly stopped his vehicle and exited with a large knife. According to authorities, the victim commanded the suspect to stop walking toward him multiple times.

The victim then shot his firearm toward the suspect’s vehicle. Authorities learned that the suspect’s girlfriend was arguing with the suspect shortly before the shooting. During the argument, the suspect and the suspect’s girlfriend were allegedly in a physical altercation inside the vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Jaxon O. Carr and he allegedly advised authorities that he exited his vehicle with a knife, and the victim shot a handgun in his direction. Carr was arrested and charged with Battery of a Dating Partner, Reckless Operation, and Aggravated Assault.