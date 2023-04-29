WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 20, 2023, around 3 PM, authorities with the West Monroe Police Department spoke to two female victims, a mother and a daughter, in Richwood, Louisiana. According to reports, the two victims informed police that 19-year-old Jo’Darius Robinson of West Monroe was allegedly terrorizing and issuing threats involving great bodily harm, such as death, to both victims.

The victims went on to explain to officers that Robinson would frequently show up at their Richwood residence unannounced and allegedly proceed to knock hard on their front door. According to the victims, Robinson would make loud verbal threats while knocking on the door and say he would “kill everyone in the house, mama, daughter, and baby.” The threat continued when Robinson also allegedly claimed he would “bury all them b*s outside in the yard.”

The victims claimed that Robinson had been allegedly Cyberstalking them on social media. Robinson would also use social media to threaten the victims by using statements such as “I could end the w****’s life and her mama, and no one would ever know.”

Due to this incident, arrest warrants were issued for Robinson for Terrorizing, Cyberstalking, and Communicating of False Information of Planned Arson along with a charge for Aggravated Assault.